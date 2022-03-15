SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that happened late Saturday night in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood that left a man with critical injuries.

According to police, the collision happened around 11:20 p.m. near the corner of Turk and Leavenworth streets.

A sedan-type vehicle allegedly struck a pedestrian. The victim, a 35-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result and he was taken to a hospital, police said.

The vehicle’s driver, a 29-year-old woman, reportedly fled the scene, police said.

No arrest has been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run collision is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

