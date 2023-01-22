SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is dead, and two others are injured following a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Mission District, according to San Francisco Police Department.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 16th and Capp Streets. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving, police said.

An adult female was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision. Another vehicle collision was reported shortly after at 16th and Potrero Streets with the same vehicle that was involved in the first collision, SFPD said.

After officers arrived, both the victim and suspect were injured in their cars. Officers rendered aid to both the victim and suspect before they were transported to a local hospital, police said.

The victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect is in custody with non-life-threatening injuries, SFPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415)-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD”.