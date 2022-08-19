MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – 73-year-old Joseph Kish from Orinda was charged on Friday for a felony hit-and-run crash that injured a 41-year-old cyclist from Oakland, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office said in a press release. The incident took place on July 25 at approximately 5:07pm in Pinole.

Kish was driving on Appian Way in Pinole when his car struck an adult male cyclist, causing injuries, including a fractured pelvis. Kish did not stop after the collision, and officers later located him with the help of witnesses.

After the collision, the cyclist was able to make his way to a nearby motel where he called the police department. A witness to the crash provided police with photos and a statement to help with the investigation.

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed one felony count of hit and run against Kish, per a statement released by the office on Friday. An arraignment date for Kish will be set by the court at a future date.