SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A hit-and-run suspect was injured due to a self-inflicted gunshot Friday afternoon in the Richmond District, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

The first incident was a hit-and-run that happened around noon in the area of 14th Avenue and Clement Street. A victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, per SFPD.

The suspect vehicle was found shortly after near 15th Avenue and Geary Boulevard, but the car was abandoned, according to SFPD. Three individuals, including the hit-and-run suspect, were seen getting out of the car and running away.

Around 12:13 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 16th Avenue and Geary Boulevard. A man was seen suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

SFPD determined the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, the department said. The man was one of the three people seen running away from the abandoned hit-and-run suspect vehicle.

It is unknown at this time what happened to the two other individuals in the suspect vehicle.

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”