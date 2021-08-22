Hit-and-run traffic collision kills man in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) – A hit-and-run traffic collision killed a man early Sunday in the 1800 block of Rigoletto Lane, according to a 1:58 a.m. tweet from the San Jose Police Department.

The victim was declared dead at the scene in East San Jose, where police are conducting an investigation that includes a search for the driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian and fled the scene.

This marks the 40th fatal traffic collision — and the 17th pedestrian death — in San Jose for 2021.

Police said a news release is forthcoming.

