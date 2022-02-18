Hit and run victim found unresponsive in VTA parking lot: sheriff

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced it’s investigating a fatal hit and run after a man was found unresponsive in a VTA parking lot.

On Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Office Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) deputies reported an adult male who appeared to be lying on the ground inside the VTA’s “Park and Ride” parking lot in Milpitas.

According to the sheriff’s office, an officer from the Milpitas Police Department was first to arrive and began rendering medical aid to the victim.

The man was transported to a local medical facility where he passed away due to his injuries.

Upon investigating the scene, law enforcement determined that the man was involved in an apparent hit-and-run collision.

Due to the nature of the collision, the Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Specialist Team (STARS) has taken over the investigation.

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance — anyone with information relating to the incident is encouraged to call the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 321-7149 or leave an anonymous tip at (408) 808-4431.

You can also leave a tip by emailing so.website@shf.sccgov.org

At this time, the victim’s identity has not been released.