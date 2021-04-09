Hit the brakes: Bay Area gas prices now average $4

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — As California continues reopening, people should be prepared to open their wallets and pay about $4 for a gallon of gas.

At a Chevron in Walnut Creek — gas starts at $3.85, but drivers will have to make a few laps to find this price.

A majority of Walnut Creek gas stations were more than $4.10.

According to Bloomberg, prices at the pump in California are near its highest since the fall of 2019.

The average high back then was also $4.

Here are the latest average gas prices in the Bay Area:

Oakland: $3.95

San Jose: $3.96

Santa Rosa: $4.03

San Francisco: $4.04

The average price in the state has risen in the last month. It will take about $3.92 to fill up your tank nowadays, according to AAA. More Californians are driving, and that demand is coming with higher prices.