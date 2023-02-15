SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Hoax active shooter threats were received at three North Bay schools on Wednesday, resulting in temporary lockdowns at Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa and two schools in Napa County, according to law enforcement.

The Santa Rosa Police Department received a call about an active shooter at Maria Carrillo at around 12:30 p.m., according to an SRPD media release. All resources responded and the incident was confirmed as a hoax by the school. The school was placed on lockdown temporarily while officers conducted a search. All students and staff are safe.

In Napa County, St. Helena High School and St. Helena Primary School both went into lockdown on Wednesday afternoon, due to a false active shooter report. St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley called the incident a “swatting” hoax, while speaking to the Napa Valley Register. A Nixle alert from the St. Helena PD announced the lockdown was lifted at 2:02 p.m.

There have been several incidents of false active shooter reports being phone in around the Bay Area and across the state in the past several months. The Santa Rosa Police Department tweeted that it would be investigating the “reporting party” of the school hoax and that once they are located, they will be held accountable.

“Students deserve to feel safe on a school campus and we are committed to preserving that right,” the tweet read.

Elsewhere, the Tracy Police Department tweeted that it was assisting the U.S. Postal Service in an investigation in the neighborhood of Kimball High School. Although there was no immediate threat to the community, the school was placed on lockdown out of caution. The lockdown was cleared shortly before 3 p.m. after the area was declared cleared.