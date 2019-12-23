Holiday forecast: Frigid temps, rain in store for Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Expect a chilly morning across the Bay, with lows falling well into the 30’s and 40’s for much of the region.

After a chilly and clear morning, skies will remain nice and sunny through the day.

Afternoon daytime highs will only rise into the low to mid-50’s, which is cooler than average for this time of year.

Tuesday will start off dry but showers are expected to push in for Christmas Eve, with rainfall increasingly likely on Christmas Day.

Break in radar activity tonight continues as rain has shifted off to the east and south of the #BayArea. More rain on tap for late #ChristmasEve into Christmas Day.#cawx pic.twitter.com/9k9N1u3zis — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 23, 2019

After the holiday skies dry out, plenty of sunshine returns the day after Christmas.

