Possible COVID exposure reported after holiday gathering involving East Bay high schoolers

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – Officials are investigating a reported coronavirus exposure that stemmed from a gathering among students from three East Bay high schools, KRON4 News confirmed Monday.

According to a statement sent to parents of students at Amador Valley High School, officials said students from Amador, Village High, and Foothill attended a social gathering over Thanksgiving break that resulted in potential positive cases and exposure to COVID-19.

As a result, voluntary in-person camps has been suspended until the end of the semester for Amador Valley and Foothill.

The statement reads in part:

The decision to close our camps is disheartening. However, due to the choices that were made by students and in the absence of a definitive list of attendees, we must take steps to prioritize the safety of all our students and staff in these programs.

It’s important for each of us to remember that our ability to hold in-person camps and cohorts largely depends on the choices and actions made by the members of our community. Your choices to wear a mask when outside your house, to wash your hands frequently, and to not engage in close interactions with individuals outside of your family make us all safer.

We urge the community to review the updated guidance from Alameda County Public Health relating to gatherings during the holidays. Students are encouraged to find alternative ways to connect and to celebrate in order to do our part and reduce the associated risks. We are imploring our families to follow the guidelines outlined in the Bay Area Counties Recommendations for Holiday Travel and Gatherings, and to make choices that keep your families and our greater school community safe.

Our thoughts go out to any students or family members who have been impacted by COVID-19 and we wish them a speedy recovery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.