Holiday party for low-income families to take place in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Every year, the community comes together to spread holiday cheer for thousands of low-income children and families in the Bay Area.

Local labor unions, elected officials, the South Bay Labor Council and Working Partnerships USA are teaming up once again to put on the Labor Movement Holiday Party on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The party will reportedly have multilingual Santa booths, food, games, face painting and live entertainment. Santa will give out thousands of toys that staff and members donated.

Elected officials and community leaders will be dressed as Santa Claus and giving presents to the children.

The purpose of the event is to offer joy and festivity to all, according to an organizer. One in three working families in Silicon Valley struggle to cover basic needs throughout the year.

The party aims to mark the season with special events, food and gifts for the families.

The event will be located at Pavilion Hall on the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. The address is 344 Tully Rd., in San Jose.

Happy holidays!