Holiday pet adoptions underway at Humane Society Silicon Valley

MILPITAS (KRON) — Hundreds of cats and dogs are looking for their forever homes this holiday season, like Lilly the cat and Dutchess the dog.

Beginning Friday, you can bring any cat or dog over 6-months-old at the Humane Society Silicon Valley home for just $20.

Some families were already signing paperwork Friday, taking home their new furry family member.

“I came here to browse and then we saw her and it was love at first sight,” said one new animal owner.

“We encourage people to come out and find the right match for their family. It can be a great time during the holiday if you have more time off to be able to have the time to successfully transition a new animal into your family,” said Carol Novello, president of the Humane Society Silicon Valley.

If you are interested in adopting Lilly or any of the hundreds of animals up for adoption here, head on down between now and Jan. 5.

