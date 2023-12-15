(KRON) — Friday is the start of the busy holiday season. There is an expected half a million people to travel from the Oakland International Airport from Dec. 15 through New Year’s Day, which is an increase from last year.

According to AAA, this travel season will be the second-busiest Christmas and New Year’s rush since 2000. An estimated 115 million people will fly or drive more than 50 miles during this holiday window.

Starting Dec. 22, the Oakland International Airport will have free gift wrapping after travelers are done being screened. Travelers will also hear holiday music playing around the airport.

For a less hectic journey for travelers, you can reserve your parking spot on the airport’s website one week before you travel.