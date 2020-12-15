BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Unified School District has a revised holiday schedule for free Grab and Go Meals for children age 18 and younger.

Due to the holidays, the school district will give out multiple meals over two days this week to cover a span of a few days.

Wednesday, Dec. 16: Five meals to cover 12/16 through 12/20

Friday, Dec. 18: Seven meals to cover 12/21 through 12/27

Jan. 4, 2021: Regular meal pickup resumes

Meal Distribution Sites

All sites are wheelchair accessible.

Berkeley Arts Magnet

2015 Virginia Street, 94709

Grab and Go on Lincoln at Milvia – outside the auditorium door.

Berkeley High School

1980 Allston Way

Grab and Go in the breezeway on Milvia near Kittredge Street

Longfellow Middle School

1500 Derby Street, 94703

Grab and Go curbside in front of cafeteria 1522 Ward Street between California Street and Sacramento Street

Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School

1781 Rose Street

Enter on Grant, drive onto the basketball courts. Tables will be set up at the front doors of the Dining Commons.

Rosa Parks Elementary

920 Allston Way, 94710

Grab and Go outside the school office on the corner of Eight and Allston Way

Washington Elementary

2300 ML King Jr. Way, 94704

Grab and Go outside gate at 2300 MLK Jr Way and Bancroft

Willard Middle School

2440 Stuart Street

Grab and Go on Stuart Street at Regent, under overhang