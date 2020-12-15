BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Unified School District has a revised holiday schedule for free Grab and Go Meals for children age 18 and younger.
Due to the holidays, the school district will give out multiple meals over two days this week to cover a span of a few days.
Wednesday, Dec. 16: Five meals to cover 12/16 through 12/20
Friday, Dec. 18: Seven meals to cover 12/21 through 12/27
Jan. 4, 2021: Regular meal pickup resumes
Meal Distribution Sites
All sites are wheelchair accessible.
Berkeley Arts Magnet
2015 Virginia Street, 94709
Grab and Go on Lincoln at Milvia – outside the auditorium door.
Berkeley High School
1980 Allston Way
Grab and Go in the breezeway on Milvia near Kittredge Street
Longfellow Middle School
1500 Derby Street, 94703
Grab and Go curbside in front of cafeteria 1522 Ward Street between California Street and Sacramento Street
Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School
1781 Rose Street
Enter on Grant, drive onto the basketball courts. Tables will be set up at the front doors of the Dining Commons.
Rosa Parks Elementary
920 Allston Way, 94710
Grab and Go outside the school office on the corner of Eight and Allston Way
Washington Elementary
2300 ML King Jr. Way, 94704
Grab and Go outside gate at 2300 MLK Jr Way and Bancroft
Willard Middle School
2440 Stuart Street
Grab and Go on Stuart Street at Regent, under overhang
