Holiday skating: Union Square Ice Rink reopens in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Get ready to mark the beginning of the holiday season on the rink!

The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square celebrates its grand opening Wednesday, Nov. 3.

This is the first time the rink reopens after a year of hiatus due to the pandemic.

It will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Jan. 17, 2022.

It will be closed at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Tickets cost $19 with skate rental included. Each session is 60-minutes long, happening every 90 minutes.

You must purchase tickets in advance via unionsquareicerink.com.

A portion of all proceeds go to the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department.

The holiday ice rink has been welcoming visitors since 2008.