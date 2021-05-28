Holiday travel: Bay Area airports see increase in traffic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Vaccinations are up and COVID cases are down — You will have company if you’re planning to travel by air this holiday weekend.

Travelers departing Mineta San Jose International Airport are jetting off to somewhere warm, others are going to the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

Bay Area airports are starting to see pre-pandemic traffic.

San Francisco International Airport was packed Friday morning. According to Hopper Media, SFO ranked the 9th busiest airport the Friday before the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Travelers flying out of Oakland International Airport can expect it to be busy, anticipating roughly 130,000 passengers from Thursday to Monday.

That’s way up from last year during the pandemic when TSA screened about 22,000 passengers in Oakland.

Back in San Jose, airport officials are expecting about 58,000 travelers compared to 87,000 during the same holiday period last year.

People are not hesitating to get on a plane.

One traveler returning home to the Bay Area had company on his flight from Denver. He said the flight was full, but felt safe since he has been vaccinated and wears his mask.

Airlines say bookings have surged thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations, travelers flying this summer can expect semi-normal skies.