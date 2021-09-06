Holiday travel: Increased traffic in Bay Area resulted in more accidents

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With a long holiday weekend comes more traffic, as well as more accidents, and unfortunately, some of the crashes were deadly.

The California Highway Patrol is in a maximum enforcement period which will continue until about midnight tonight.

The CHP implemented a maximum enforcement period for the holiday weekend and it was needed.

“We have seen an increase in traffic throughout the Bay Area this weekend,” Officer Mark Andrews said.

With the increased traffic came more accidents. Video from the Citizen App shows an accident on I-280 in San Francisco — There were no major injuries in this accident but others resulted in deaths.

“One person, as a result of drinking and driving, has caused a fatality,” Officer Brandon Rivera said.

This accident happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday on the Bay Bridge.

The CHP says calls started coming in about an accident involving a wrong-way driver and multiple vehicles.

One woman was killed in the crash.

The man driving the vehicle that was going the wrong way has been identified as Erik Steverson.

He ran away but was found on a bike path nearby. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

“All we can say to the public is please don’t drink and drive,” Rivera said.

Another crash killed two teens on Byron Highway in the town of Knightsen — A memorial was set up for them.

According to CHP, 18-year-old Colby Sharver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old were walking along the road when they were hit and killed.

CHP San Francisco Division Officer Mark Andrews says they are trying to stop these types of accidents from happening.

“Anyone that’s going too fast, following too close, making unsafe lane changes or driving in an over aggressive manner for the traffic conditions,” Andrews said. “People who are distracted by their cell phones or other devices and of course impaired drivers as well.”

Officer Andrews says you can help as well.

“We always encourage anyone who believes they’re behind someone exhibiting driving patterns typical of what an officer might see,” Andrews said.

The officer also emphasized that you always designate a sober driver, make sure everyone has their seatbelts fastened and follow the rules of the road.