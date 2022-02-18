Holiday travel increases gas prices in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The holiday weekend is almost upon us, but it is going to cost travelers at the pump.

The price of gas continues to rise for travelers.

California’s average gas price is $4.73. This is above the nation’s average at $3.53, according to Triple A.

However, Bay Area drivers are paying more than those costs.

Gas prices in San Francisco are averaging $4.89. Drivers are paying less in areas like Oakland and San Jose, where they pay $4.79 a gallon.

California has reached a new average high in gas prices.

Last month, drivers were paying $4.50. Now the price has increased by a dollar.

Experts advise holiday travelers to save and bring extra money for gas.