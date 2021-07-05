Holiday travel: TSA numbers double what they were in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – We continue to see people traveling as more and more Americans have been vaccinated.

TSA checkpoint travel numbers are more than double what they were over the 4th of July holiday in 2020.

A few people at the San Francisco International Airport say except for the masks, things are feeling a little more normal.

A lot more people were here — Some of the TSA numbers show just how much they have rebounded since July 4th weekend last year.

It’s not quite what it was in 2019 but it’s getting closer.

One woman says she’s visited her sister in Hawaii three times in the last year and this has been the busiest she has seen at the airport. She has had to get a COVID test each time.

“The first time was really easy because I just got the COVID test 3 days in advance but then the last trip was really last minute so I had to get the 250 dollar test and then this time I had to get that test again because I was backpacking for the last 3 days so I wasn’t able to get the 72 hour test,” the woman said.

Right now, Hawaii is still requiring all travelers to get a COVID test before entering, unless you were vaccinated in Hawaii.

That is supposed to change on Thursday, July 8. Hawaii’s governor is expected to allow people vaccinated in the U.S. to submit proof of vaccination and no longer have to take a test.