Holiday weekend enforcement: CHP issues thousands of citations across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Memorial Day Weekend resulted in more than 100 arrests and thousands of citations across the Bay Area, according to the CHP Golden Gate Division.

A statewide Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period was in effect from Friday at 6 p.m. until Monday at 11:59 p.m.

On Wednesday, the CHP reported these results from across the Bay Area:

163 arrests for impaired driving

2,183 citations were issued 66 of those citations were for speeding (going over 100 mph) 1,415 of those were going past the posted speed limit



On Tuesday, CHP Headquarters released the numbers from across California:

At least 35 people killed in collisions — Nearly 13% increase from 2020

979 arrests made for driving under the influence — 14.6% increase from 2020