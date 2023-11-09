(KRON) — San Jose police arrested a Hollister man and seized four guns from his home on Tuesday in connection to a Cinco De Mayo shooting.

Juan Samarron, 32, was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on assault with a deadly weapon and firearm related charges.

San Jose Police Department Gang Investigation Unit detectives and the Gun and Hazardous Offender Suppression Team served a search warrant in Samarron’s house. Investigators said they found two semi-automatic handguns, one bolt action rifle, and one semi-automatic rifle.

Officer Steve Aponte said Samarron was linked to a shooting in San Jose on Southside Drive that unfolded at 8:34 p.m. on May 5. Samarron allegedly fired a gun and the bullet grazed a victim, police said.