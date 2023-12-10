(BCN) — A 36-year-old man was arrested for breaking into another person’s residence in Hollister and hitting the homeowner, police said late last week.

Rodolfo Miramon was taken into police custody last Friday morning after breaking into a home on the 1000 block of Cedar Drive and assaulting its owner, the Hollister Police said.

Despite being beaten, the homeowner followed Miramon until responding police officers arrived.

Miramon was able to initially evade arrest but was later located hiding behind a vehicle on Liberty Court.

Police said he was booked into the San Benito County Jail and faces a number of charges, including residential burglary and battery. He is ineligible for bail after police secured a parole hold.

