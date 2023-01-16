HOLLISTER, Calif. (KRON) — A fatal crash occurred after a driver lost control on wet roadways in Hollister on Saturday, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

CHP was informed of the crash just after 7 a.m. on eastbound State Route 156, just west of Monterey Street. Two Honda vehicles were involved in the collision.

CHP says it was raining when the first driver was heading eastbound in the first lane at an “unsafe speed for wet roadway conditions” and lost control of her vehicle. The first vehicle veered across the second lane and into the asphalt on the south shoulder of the freeway where it collided with a guardrail.

Next, the car rebounded back into the roadway, directly into the path of the second vehicle. Once in the car’s path, the second vehicle collided with the back of the first vehicle. Both Hondas eventually came to a stop on the roadway.

A good Samaritan stopped at the scene and called 911. Emergency medical services arrived, but the driver of the first vehicle died of her injuries at the scene. The collision report does not clarify if the second driver was injured. CHP says it does not know if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash.

The deceased driver was listed as Jane Doe in CHP documents, which described her as a 37-year-old woman from Hollister. The driver she collided with was also from Hollister, and is 53 years old. According to the collision report, Doe and the second driver were both wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to reach out to CHP with information. Please contact Officer Velasquez (ID 22571) at 408-427-0700.