Hollow Fire near Livermore 90-percent contained, 253 acres burned

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A brush fire that broke out near Livermore on Thursday is now 90-percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Hollow Fire burned near Tesla Road and McLaughlin Road southeast of Livermore.

Fire officials say the fire has burned 253 acres.

Related Content 150-acre fire threatens multiple structures in Alameda County

On Thursday, officials reported a couple of structures were threatened, however, there have been no injuries or structure damage reported at this time.

#HollowFire Tesla Road and McLaughlin Road, Southeast of Livermore in Alameda County remains 253 acres and 90% contained. pic.twitter.com/Jet44DdDyt — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 18, 2020

Latest Stories: