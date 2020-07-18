Hollow Fire near Livermore 90-percent contained, 253 acres burned

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A brush fire that broke out near Livermore on Thursday is now 90-percent contained, according to Cal Fire.
The Hollow Fire burned near Tesla Road and McLaughlin Road southeast of Livermore.
Fire officials say the fire has burned 253 acres.
On Thursday, officials reported a couple of structures were threatened, however, there have been no injuries or structure damage reported at this time.
