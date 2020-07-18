Hollow Fire near Livermore 90-percent contained, 253 acres burned

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A brush fire that broke out near Livermore on Thursday is now 90-percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Hollow Fire burned near Tesla Road and McLaughlin Road southeast of Livermore.

Fire officials say the fire has burned 253 acres.

On Thursday, officials reported a couple of structures were threatened, however, there have been no injuries or structure damage reported at this time.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News