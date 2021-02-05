Hollywood actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu offer reward to solve elderly man’s assault in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Actors Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu are joining the police in getting justice for a 91-year-old man who was assaulted in Oakland Chinatown.

Kim said they are offering a $25,000 reward for information that would lead to the perpetrator’s arrest. Kim said the suspect had accomplices and are believed to have also attacked two other seniors in the area.

The official reward was raised to $30,000 with the addition of Metropolitan Bank in Oakland’s contribution, according to Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

“The number of hate crimes against Asian Americans continues to skyrocket, despite our repeated pleas for help. The crimes are too often ignored and even excused,” Kim said in an Instagram post.

The elderly man was seen assaulted on camera on January 31. It happened in broad daylight.

Chan said there have been more reports of attacks and violent crimes in Chinatown recently. He said it has been mostly against the women and seniors.

The Oakland Police Department has said it will step up patrol of the area. They not only want information about the assault on Harrison and 8th Streets, but also want any other unheard victims to report to them.

Wu was born and raised in Alameda County and is known for work in Chinese films and ‘Tomb Raider’ (2018). Kim is best known for his role in ‘Lost’ and most recently on ‘Hawaii Five-0’.