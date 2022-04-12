SAN JOSE (KRON) – The fire at the Home Depot in San Jose could be seen from space. KRON4 is hearing from people inside the store when it happened.

“I was scared,” Perla Ovin said. Ovin doesn’t speak English, but her son translated, telling his mom’s story of what happened. Ovin was in the store when the fire started.

“I told one of the ladies, she was a supervisor, it smells like smoke,” Ovin said. “She looks up, saw smoke and fire, we all just ran.”

The San Jose Fire Department said all the employees got out safely and no reported injuries.

They evacuated 45 people from their homes due to heavy black smoke containing all types of toxic chemicals, like paint, plastic, fertilizer, all burning inside the store.

“It was so fast,” said Perla Hernandez, who lives behind Home Depot.

Hernandez saw the flames and didn’t grab any items. She took off with her family.

“We ran, then we were in the corner ,” Hernandez said. “Wait. ‘Oh my god, we’re going to lose the house, we’re going to lose the house.'”

Embers from the fire burned her trampoline.

Charred Home Depot cans flew into her yard.

“It was terrible,” she said.

Customers like Perla Ovin didn’t get what they came to buy but are happy to be alive.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze.