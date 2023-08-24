Glass is left shattered at Home Depot in San Carlos on August 7, 2023. (Image courtesy AIO Filmz)

(KRON) — An alleged shoplifting suspect who was shot by a security guard at a Home Depot in San Carlos earlier this month has been charged with assault, the San Mateo County District Attorney said. Jonathon Lee Mackey, 26, of San Carlos, allegedly attacked a guard during an attempted shoplifting on Aug. 7.

The incident occurred at 10 p.m. at the Home Depot located at 1125 Old County Road. Mackey allegedly entered the store and stole numerous tools.

An armed security guard confronted Mackey and the physical encounter escalated. During the altercation, Mackey gained control of the guard’s baton and struck the guard in the head and face, according to police.

Mackey then threw the baton through a glass window near the store’s entrance. The guard fired two shots at Mackey, at least one of which struck him.

A San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy was in the area and heard the shots. The deputy responded and arrested Mackey. Both Mackey and the guard suffered non-life threatening injuries. Mackey was booked into San Mateo County Jail.

On Thursday, the DA announced he had been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with special allegation-great bodily injury, and attempted second-degree robbery with a special allegation-great bodily injury.

The case was continued to Sept. 7 for the superior court arraignment, the DA said.