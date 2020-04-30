Home improvement supplies sell fast in Bay Area during shelter in place

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Shifting from a rush to buy toilet paper and disinfectant wipes to plants, vegetable seeds and paint — The on-going pandemic and extended shelter-in-place order leading people to consider alternatives to relying on local grocery stores for produce, or landscapers to maintain their yards.​

Bill’s Ace Hardware in Pleasant Hill experiencing a spike in sales while customers rush for supplies.​

​”We’ve been seeing a lot of painting. People have been doing the outside of their house, the inside of their house. Just stuff that they usually don’t have time to do because they work so much,” Arlecha Busby, an employee, said. ​

​Kathyrn Martinsen is noticing the results in her neighborhood.​

​”It’s good to see people enjoying what they have and taking care of it, and doing things outside,” Martinsen said. ​

Seeds are selling fast at Ace, the store is constantly restocking it’s shelves.​

“I’m seeing that we are selling more vegetables then flowers,” Busby said. ​

Moraga Garden Center in Moraga noticing a similar trend.​

“For hours on end, you can see a line of 10, 15 people here, which is really rare,” Sam Morasch, an employee, said. ​

Chris Hill among those growing a garden.​

“Luckily here in the Moraga area, they have a really good farmer’s market, which we’re real appreciative of. But it’d be nice to have some extra fresh vegetables, and whatnot, in the backyard,” Hill said. ​

​A new hobby, the product of having to make the most out of your home, during the pandemic.​

