PHOTOS: Home of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf vandalized overnight

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating after the home of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was vandalized overnight.

Various photos posted by KRON4’s Chuck Clifford, who is at the scene, show graffiti on the sidewalk, garage, and entrance to the home.

The home of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf vandalized over night. Fireworks also set off in street. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/sh8IebCEod — Chuck Clifford (@chuckclifford) July 21, 2020

Phrases including “Defund OPD! Cancel rent! Homes for all! Drop the charges!” and “Blood on your hands” were apparently spray painted.

In an interview Monday, Mayor Schaaf had called on President Donald Trump to send “COVID-relief – not troops” in response to President Donald Trump’s threat to send federal agents to major US cities including Oakland “to deal with unrest.”

Schaaf had said her city had not been disrupted by any recent protests.

“We are not experiencing any civil unrest right now. But the presence of Trump-ordered military troops to Oakland would likely incite it,” Schaaf added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

