Homeless attacker jailed on previous aggravated assault charge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The suspect who was caught on camera attacking a woman outside her San Francisco condo complex has surrendered to the San Francisco Police Department Monday morning.

SFPD issued the $100,000 arrest warrant for 25-year-old Austin James Vincent in connection with another assault that happened Feb. 4 near 4th and Brannan Streets.

Following the arrest of Vincent for the Aug. 11 assault that was caught on camera, a victim from the Feb. 4 incident recognized him from his booking photo and contacted police.

According to police, the victim and several friends encountered Vincent as they were waiting for a ride share.

The victim said Vincent, who was armed with a knife, threatened her and approached her and her friends.

The victims were able to run away to their ride share and leave the city.

SFPD responded to the scene but were unable to locate any of those involved.

Vincent was arrested for the Aug. 11 assault caught on camera on a woman outside her Beale Street condo.

He was released shortly afterward.

Vincent’s attorney addressed reporters outside the court Monday.

“Austin has been doing everything that the judge ordered him to do,” the attorney said. “He takes a situation very serious but he’s also taking his treatment very serious and he’s been doing everything he has to do to get better.”

The suspect is now back in the county jail on several new charges including assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats.

He’s due back in court for a postponed status hearing and likely an arraignment Tuesday on the new charges.

Once an arrest warrant was obtained, SFPD began surveillance of Vincent, who was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor and receiving treatment at a local residential facility.

Anyone who may have been accosted by Vincent is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444.

