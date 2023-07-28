SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco woman is without a car after a fire from a homeless encampment destroyed it, and she is blaming city leaders and their policies.

Firefighters responded to the scene Wednesday night in the city’s “Nopa” neighborhood. The woman says this experience was heartbreaking and frustrating but for reasons other than losing her car.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Linda Posage. “It makes me angry. And clearly, city hall is not making a dent in the issue.”

She says she has voted to make life better for San Franciscans and is not seeing that happening for many who are forced to live on the streets. She’s hoping attention to her misfortune and this situation will help bring about change to address homelessness.

Posage has lived in the neighborhood for the past two years. She says people live in tents on the sidewalks where the car fire happened on Central Ave. and Fell St.

She says her interactions with those people are usually cordial. She’s pointing the finger at city leaders instead of the person who is responsible for it.

“It’s an outcome of a larger problem, which is that there is not sufficient housing for folks that need it,” she said.

Posage believes ending the COVID-era homeless hotel shelter program last December is just one example of city leaders failing to help the unhoused. The office of District 5 supervisor Dean Preston sent a statement to KRON4 saying:

“Our office is deeply concerned to learn about the fire at Fell and Central on Wednesday evening. We are working with the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing to address encampments in the neighborhood.”

Earlier this week, Mayor London Breed signed a budget with the goal of cutting homelessness in half over the next five years.

Posage says losing her car is a big financial hit, but fires from homeless encampments can be solved through action.

“This incident that happened in my personal life just reinforces my sense of helping and finding a way,” she said.

Investigators say no one was hurt when this fire broke out. The cause is still being looked into.