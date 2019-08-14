Homeless man arrested for attacking woman outside San Francisco condo released

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The homeless man who was arrested for attacking a woman outside her apartment building in San Francisco over the weekend has been released, according to a spokesman for the San Francisco District Attorneys office.

Photo: San Francisco Police Department

25-year-old Austin James Vincent had been charged with false imprisonment, attempted robbery, and two counts of battery.

Spokesman Maxwell Szabo said that Vincent was arraigned on Tuesday and entered a plea of not guilty.

While concerns were raised about releasing Vincent, the court released him on varying levels of reporting to a caseworker.

Security footage was released showing the entire violent attack that happened early Sunday morning at the Watermark complex near Beale and Bryant Streets just off the Embarcadero.

Paneez Kosarian was trying to get into her apartment building when she was assaulted by a man who was trying to keep her from going inside without him.

Kosarian said the man told her that everyone he sees are robots and he’s the only human remaining on earth.

“I realized this man is very mentally unstable,” she told KRON4.

She was able to get inside the building and away from the man with the help from the front desk woman, who called police.

Kosarian said it look police 30 minutes to arrive.

Police confirmed that the initial call was made at 1:40 a.m. and the suspect was detained by 2:07 a.m.

“This is a terrible incident and any assault like this in our City is disturbing,” said Jeff Cretan, the spokesperson for Mayor London Breed. “The police have apprehended a suspect and while the investigation is still pending in this matter, it’s important that people are held accountable for any act of violence.”

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: