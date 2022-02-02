Homeless man found dead at El Cerrito Library being investigated as a homicide

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A 47-year-old homeless man found dead at the El Cerrito Library on Monday is being investigated as a homicide, police announced.

According to the El Cerrito Police Department, officers and emergency personnel were called at around 2:30 p.m. of a subject who appeared to be deceased at the library located at 6510 Stockton Avenue.

When police arrived they found 47-year-old Daniel Leo Vigil III, on the exterior front entrance patio to the library.

The police department is asking the public’s help in identifying and locating the person(s) responsible for Vigil’s death.

Police are also asking for the surrounding community to review the footage from their surveillance cameras to see if they captured the events leading to Vigil’s death.

“If you have any information regarding his death or saw him around the last few days in the area of the library, please contact the El Cerrito Police Department Investigations Unit.,” said a press release.

“This may include the area around Centennial Park where he may have frequented.”

According to police, Vigil was known to push a baby stroller and wear a Raiders baseball cap.

To submit a surveillance video to the El Cerrito Police Department, click here.