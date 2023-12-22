SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man facing felony assault and battery charges against a former San Francisco fire commissioner has been found not guilty on all counts, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday.

The altercation happened on April 5 in San Francisco’s Marina District.

Garret Doty, 25, was seen on video swinging a metal rod at the former commissioner, Don Carmignani. Additional surveillance footage later allegedly showed Carmignani attack Doty with bear spray before Doty fought back with the pipe.

“From the beginning, it was clear to me that Mr. Doty was acting in self defense against Mr. Carmignani, who not only had the audacity to attack Mr. Doty with bear spray and then threatened to stab and kill Mr. Doty, but also presented himself as unwilling to back down from a fight that he had started,” said Deputy Public Defender Kleigh Hathaway. “Self-defense can be fierce because the brain goes into survival mode, and that fear response is sadly heightened for unhoused people, like Mr. Doty, who live in constant exposure.”

Hathaway argued that Doty was afraid for his life and had no phone to call police. Eleven witnesses testified, and jurors watched surveillance footage of the altercation.

Per the public defender’s office, Carmignani threatened to kill Doty if he didn’t move his belongings from where they sat. He allegedly retrieved the rod and used it on Carmignani after he was sprayed again.

A police investigator’s report of the case included information about eight other pepper spray attacks on homeless people in the Marina District. Carmignani did not testify in Doty’s trial and pled the Fifth Amendment when questioned about his use of pepper spray in the preliminary hearing.