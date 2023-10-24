(KRON) — A 34-year-old homeless man was arrested and accused of igniting at least three separate arson fires in South San Francisco and Colma.

One of the blazes sparked on October 20 along EL Camino Real and Hickey Boulevard in South San Francisco. Flames spread from brush to a nearby residence on Duvall Drive before firefighters doused the fire.

Later that day, Colma police said they received a 911 call from a witness who saw a man intentionally lighting a fire. Investigators wrote, “Colma police officers contacted and detained a 34-year-old unhoused male while he was walking away from the scene of the fire.”

The man was in possession of a lighter and witnesses identified him as the arsonist. Through the investigation, the man was connected to a third arson fire, according to police.

The man, whose name was not released by law enforcement, was arrested. “Our detectives are conducting follow-up investigation to determine this male’s connection to additional unsolved/unreported incidents,” the South San Francisco Police Department wrote.