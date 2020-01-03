San Francisco man says homeless man threatened to stab him with needle at Muni station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man is sharing details of a frightening encounter at the Civic Center Muni station where he says a homeless man threatened to stab him with a hypodermic needle.

Scott Olsen was on his way to pick up his 3-year-old son on Monday near the San Francisco Federal Building when he says the homeless man began to harass him.

As he was on the escalator at the Muni station, Olsen noticed the homeless man doing drugs.

Olsen told the homeless man to move along, he said, knowing he’d be returning later to the station with his young son.

That’s when the man became belligerent and tried to stab Olsen with the needle.

Olsen says the man continued to chase him saying, “I’m going to get you, I am going to stab you, I am going to wait for you.”

Olsen called police who took the man into custody.

He says he’s used to running into homeless people — but that this incident crossed the line.

Before his arrest, police shot the homeless man with bean bags, which didn’t appear to have an impact on the man, Olsen said.

Olsen says the incident is now under investigation.