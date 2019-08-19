Homeless attacker to appear in court

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The man accused of attacking a woman outside her San Francisco apartment building will be in court today.

The attorney for 25-year-old Austin Vincent says he is in compliance with the conditions of his release, which includes being in a supportive program, living in temporary housing, and wearing an ankle monitor.

His attorney says “justice is often challenged by mental health and rehabilitation needs,” and that “jailing people does not always serve its intended ends.”

The victim in that attacks is among the group that’s demanding an apology from the judge who released the suspect.

Safe Embarcadero For All held a news conference Sunday.

This is the same group opposed to the construction of a new navigation center along the Embarcadero.

Paneez Kosarian is begging leaders to stop construction of the new facility.

She was seen in security video being attacked by Vincent in the lobby of her condo complex – the Watermark.

The group believes the new navigation center will bring more crime to the area.

San Francisco city officials don’t believe there’s any link between the navigation center and the increase in crime in the surrounding area.

A report from SFPD says as of April 2019, there was an 8% decrease in crime within the city’s four existing navigation centers.

Safe Embarcadero For All has filed a lawsuit against the city for bringing a facility to the Embarcadero.

Latest News Headlines: