Homeless mothers return to West Oakland home after eviction, arrests

OAKLAND (KRON) — A group of homeless Oakland moms and activists now known as “Moms 4 Housing” returned to the home they were evicted from early Tuesday morning after being arrested.

KRON4’s cameras were there this morning when the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office showed up to carry out a court ordered eviction. They banged down the doors and arrested two of those moms and two activists.

Now the Moms 4 Housing group is back at the Magnolia Street home Tuesday evening to join supporters and continue their movement.

The home is now fenced in and boarded up but the moms and their supporters are not letting that stop them from sharing their message tonight.

While they were inside this home for almost two months, they say it was never about the house.

It was to make a statement about the housing and homeless situation in the Bay Area.

The Moms 4 Housing group returned to the West Oakland home to throw a barbeque, right outside the now fenced in property.

“Glad to be back and because of all of the support,” said Tolani King with Moms 4 Housing. “[I would’ve] been back quicker than if it was just me by myself.”

The home is owned by an investment firm Wedgewood Properties and sat vacant for some time before a couple of the moms let themselves inside.

They spent nearly two months in that home before a judge ordered them to leave last Friday within 5 days.

Earlier this morning around 5 a.m., the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office showed up to execute that court order.

They came with swat gear, a tactical team, riot gear and more to get inside the home and get the moms out.

They arrested four of the people inside for resisting arrest.

They bailed out and are now back at the home to let everyone know they won’t be silenced on the issue of housing in the city.

“Thank y’all for supporting us during this movement because again, it was never about taking over the house,” said Misty Cross, Moms 4 Housing. “The statement in the movement was way bigger than that and that’s the reason that were standing in front of moms house today.”

Cross was one of the moms arrested early Tuesday morning.

For her and others, they say they don’t know where they’ll stay or what’s next for them, but they one thing they’re sure about is that they’ll keep fighting for their message that housing is a human right.

“We are stronger as a force from today, from the wake up we got — we see that and for all those who don’t stand by us, these representatives who we voted in the office, I think the next action will be there,” Cross said.



