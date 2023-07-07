SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals recently voted not to rehear a case that ruled cities and towns have no right to remove unhoused people from the streets.

There is an estimated 38,000 unhoused people in the Bay Area, a number that has increased since 2019.

The case was originally voted on by a smaller court in September 2022. The ruling stated that until cities address the homelessness problem, they have no right to send police officers or other authorities to remove the unhoused population from city streets.

The vote by judges went down party lines with conservative judges, many of whom were appointed by former President Trump, ripping the decision to allow homeless people to stay where they are.