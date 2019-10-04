Homeless veterans Stand Down underway in Foster City

FOSTER CITY (KRON) — Booth Bay Park has been set up like a mash unit while expecting somewhere between 80 and 150 veterans to bunk here for the next three days and get help.

Those arrive get triaged for medical care, have their eyes checked and can even take showers and get their hair cut — or help with things like benefits.

“First I’m here to get my benefits because I had a stroke,” one vet said. “That’s why I can’t walk and the thing is, I can’t concentrate. My paperwork has not gone through because I can’t fill it out.”

Ernestine Leathers is an army veteran camping out here.

She’s homeless and is hoping to get help out our of her situation.

“Homeless veteran shouldn’t even be in the same sentence,” Leather said. “And unfortunately with a lot of cuts, the situations even worse.”

This is all being put on by the Peninsula Special Interest Lions Club.

They call it a ‘stand down’, which is a military term for where soldiers coming back from the front lines can re-group.

The club’s president has been in three wars — as a child in England during World War 2, and later serving as a doctor during the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

She said these stand downs also help the veterans connect with each other.

They are planning two more stand downs next year — one in Monterey, the other in Pleasanton.