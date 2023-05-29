(KRON) — An unhoused woman accused of throwing urine at a police officer on Sunday has been booked for felony assault, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. A Santa Rosa PD officer was dispatched to check on the welfare of a woman behind a building on the 400 block of Sonoma Avenue at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The reporting party heard the woman yelling and making other noises, according to police. When the officer arrived on the scene, they made contact with the woman, later identified as 37-year-old Ana Valquiria Taylor, a transient who lives in Santa Rosa.

Taylor was reportedly agitated when the officer was checking on her well-being. Police say the officer offered assistance and resources, but that Taylor continued to yell and tell the officer to leave. Taylor also threatened to throw urine at the uniformed officer, who noticed she was holding a plastic container full of an unknown liquid.

At this point, the officer determined that Taylor was not committing a crime and did not require assistance. They tried to disengage and walk slowly back to their patrol vehicle, while watching Taylor. But as the officer walked away, Taylor ran quickly toward them, threw the container of urine at them and punched the officer several times, striking their head and body.

The officer was able to grab Taylor and force her to the ground, according to police. On the ground, Taylor continued to kick and pull the officer’s hair. The officer was able to restrain Taylor until other officers arrived. Talyor was placed in restraints, so she could not assault anyone else, police said.

Despite sustaining lacerations to their face and hands and urine on their uniform, the officer finished their shift, police said. Taylor also sustained minor injuries and was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault on an officer.