MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – A 43-year-old woman is being charged with attacking a teenager wearing a hijab “in broad daylight in the Mountain View downtown area,” according to a press release from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office.

According to the DA’s office, police were dispatched to Castro and Mercy streets after 3 p.m. July 1, where shortly beforehand, Atoosa Biglari screamed at an 18-year-old woman, accusing her of “hacking her” and calling her a “terrorist” before grabbing her headscarf and pulling it.

Two witnesses corroborated the teen’s story, adding they saw Biglari “push the victim into a wall and put her hands around the victim’s neck,” according to the press release.

Biglari, a transient, “fled the scene on a bicycle,” the press release states, though she was arrested “a short time later.”

Biglari was charged with battery and a hate crime. She “also faces charges of brandishing a deadly weapon in a rude, angry and threatening manner, which stemmed from [an] earlier incident on June 24, 2022, where she threatened another woman with a pair of scissors,” the press release states.

“Hate has no home in Santa Clara County,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen stated. “We also commend the courage of the two women who quickly stepped forward to assist the victim. They are wonderful examples of the national campaign slogan against hate – ‘if you see something, say something.'”