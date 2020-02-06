Homeless woman recognized for saving teen during attack at Fremont park

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A woman in Fremont was moved to tears Wednesday as the city recognized her for helping stop an assault at a local park.

Karen Lewellen has been homeless for 12 years and living in her car across the street from the park for the last five.

She says when she saw the young boy getting beat up, she just could not stand by and do nothing.

The assault happened on a bench in Irvington Park.

It’s a popular place for high schoolers to come hang out.

The victim says when Lewellen sprang into action to help him, it changed his perspective on how he views those who find themselves homeless.

“My friends are like ‘oh yeah a homeless person helped you, and I’m like yeah. A homeless person did help me and I’m grateful for that,” victim, Alex Hoendervoogt said.

It was a fight no one saw coming.

Alex says he was tackled a few weeks ago by another teen who seemed to be on something, but thankfully, someone was looking out for him.

“The other kid grabbed him from behind and got him in a headlock and just kept hitting him in the face,” Lewellen said.

Lewellen lives across the street in her car and spends most of her time at the park, picking up litter and weeds.

“I’m trying to show the community that not all homeless people are threatening and disrespectful,” she said. “They can give back and be an active part of the community.”

She stopped the fight in progress and though the boy had to get surgery on his jawline, he’s recovering well.

On Wednesday the city recognized Lewellen for her bravery

“It really goes beyond that one thing you did. It’s so obvious, you’re an important part of this community,” said City Councilwoman Jenny Kassan.

She received a certificate from the city.

“I feel like a million bucks! Thanks! What a perk,” she said.

But she has no walls to hang it on.

Twelve years ago after developing rheumatoid arthritis, she retired from being a dental assistant early.

She’s now among the 700 homeless in fremont, collecting an unemployment check of a little more than a grand a month.

“It’s just so expensive to live in the Bay Area, I can’t afford the rent,” she said.

Councilwoman Kassan acknowledged the city needs to do more.

Even as they build a new navigation center and work on plans for more affordable housing.

“We can’t really pick one person who happens to be recognized and say we’re gonna help you and not everyone else,” the councilwoman said. “Because everyone needs help, so I think we need to focus on the bigger picture and doing what we can for everyone.”

It’s a mentality shared by Lewellen herself.

“More and more people I’ve been out here with, they’re getting housing,” she said. “It is coming through. There is hope. It might not be my time right now. But maybe in the future, but I am seeing a real effort.”