Homelessness in San Francisco: Is there a solution?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Area has the third-largest homeless population in the United States.

Is there a solution?

San Francisco nonprofit leaders are gathering Tuesday night to engage in honest discussion on what it will take to find a community solution to Bay Area homelessness.

“Building Bridges: Honest discussions on real solutions to chronic homelessness” will take place on June 15th at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom.

Ticket donations to the event will go toward the following organizations: At The Crossroads, Homeless Youth Alliance, Young Women’s Freedom Center, and Hospitality House.

There’ll also be virtual breakout sessions at the end where attendees are encouraged to discuss their perspectives and share ideas.