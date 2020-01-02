Homemade bomb caused carport fire in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Authorities are investigating after a fire erupted at a carport at an apartment complex in San Jose late Wednesday.

It happened around 10:17 p.m. at the Alterra apartments on La Rossa Circle in San Jose.

Police received multiple reports – some conflicting – of what exactly was going on at first, but it turns out there was a homemade bomb in the carport that caused the fire.

Residents in the complex tried to put out the fire themselves with fire extinguishers, but this set off more explosions so they called 911.

Video shows two people being detained but it is unclear if any arrests were made.

Residents were evacuated from the apartment complex but have since returned.

No details on what type of homemade bomb was found have been released.

