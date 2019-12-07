San Jose homeowner describes UPS drivers being robbed at gunpoint in her neighborhood

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Package thieves are getting more bold in the South Bay.

Three UPS drivers were robbed at gunpoint this week in San Jose.

The first was on Dec. 3.

The robbers then struck twice within an hour on Wednesday night.

A ring doorbell camera shows one of three UPS drivers who were robbed this week dropping off a package.

Moments later, another security camera, it’s view obscured by holiday lights, shows the driver as he is confronted on the sidewalk by a person with a gun.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe spoke with the homeowner, who does not want to be identified.

“It was scary of course,” she said. “My daughter actually went outside and grabbed a package right after he left.”

The man with the gun is in the shadows.

He orders the driver to lie down, buying time while an accomplice was ripping off his truck.

“It was right outside my house. I could’ve walked outside and grabbed the package and you know, maybe if I took another step, that gun could’ve been at my head.”

Back in the neighborhood Friday to retrieve that video, San Jose police say none of the drivers were hurt.

The driver in video shared a few details with the homeowner after the thieves made their escape.

“The UPS driver seemed a bit shaken up,” the homeowner said. “But he was in good spirits. He did say there were only about four packages that were taken from the rest of his night.”

Undeterred by the apparent targeting of their trucks, one UPS driver said he was not authorized to talk to the media as he went about his deliveries Friday in the same neighborhood where his colleagues were robbed.

The homeowner says she is worried about them.

“I mean there’s nothing I can do, but I wish there was something I could do,” she said. “I’m just going to be more diligent when opening the door, of course. I’m going to think about all the UPS drivers out there, risking their lives as they drop off a package.”

