Homes destroyed in LNU Lightning Complex fires

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – In Napa County, the Hennessey Fire has destroyed hundreds of homes.

This fire makes up 84% of the overall LNU Lightning Complex, which has burned 360,000 acres in other counties as well.

That’s up from yesterday.

The other big fire in the complex is the Walbridge Fire in Sonoma County.

Overnight, crews took advantage of the cooler temperatures, but still containment remains at 33%.

There are still 30,000 structures threatened, 1,080 have been destroyed, and hundreds have been damaged.

The evacuation orders are still in place near Lake Berryessa, and Highway 121 and 128 still have roadblocks.

However, people who live in the area can finally see if fire has touched their homes.

If you live in the area, you can come to the road closure at Circle Oak and Highway 121 to exchange your ID and to be escorted to your property.

