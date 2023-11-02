(KRON) — An auto theft and homicide suspect was arrested in Pleasanton on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said. Joseph McBee, 42, of Alameda County, was taken into custody after a chase involving multiple law enforcement departments.

McBee is linked to three car thefts that happened between Aug. 24 and Aug. 28 in San Francisco. SFPD said he also has a warrant out for homicide in another county. KRON4 reached out to SFPD for more information about the homicide and we are awaiting a response.

SFPD attempted to arrest McBee on Tuesday, and he initiated a chase that also involved East Bay law enforcement agencies. He was arrested in the area of Canyon Meadows Circle and Canyon Meadows Drive in Pleasanton.

No officers or citizens were injured in the chase, SFPD said. The San Ramon Police Department said McBee discarded a loaded pistol, which was located by officers.

McBee had active arrest warrants for homicide, vehicle theft (two counts) and possession of a stolen vehicle (three counts). He is also the suspect in an Oct. 10 robbery of a postal worker.