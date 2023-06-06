SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday evening in the area of Rose and Webster streets, SFPD said. Officers from the SFPD Northern Station responded at around 7 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Prior to officers arriving on the scene, dispatch had advised that a victim from the shooting was driven to a nearby hospital. The victim, a 25-year-old man, was dropped off with life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving efforts from medical personnel, he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The investigation has been taken over by SFPD Homicide Detail investigators. No arrests have been made at this time. Police declined to release any additional information.