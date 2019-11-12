Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a Castro Valley home on Monday.

Officers had responded to a home in the 19900 block of San Miguel Avenue around 3 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on a man whose friends had not heard from.

While checking the home’s perimeter, officers were able to look inside and notice the victim on the floor.

His injuries were consistent with a homicide, authorities said.

A person of interest related to the crime has been detained, according to officials.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

