Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a Castro Valley home on Monday.
Officers had responded to a home in the 19900 block of San Miguel Avenue around 3 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on a man whose friends had not heard from.
While checking the home’s perimeter, officers were able to look inside and notice the victim on the floor.
His injuries were consistent with a homicide, authorities said.
A person of interest related to the crime has been detained, according to officials.
The name of the victim has yet to be released.
Latest News Headlines: